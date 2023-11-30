Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 607,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

