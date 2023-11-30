Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 451,413 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 451,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,695. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

