Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QCOM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,359. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

