Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.