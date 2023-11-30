Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.4 %

HPE stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.