Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 3,286,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,391. The firm has a market cap of $506.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

