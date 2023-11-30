Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 5,098 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BBJP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 704,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.