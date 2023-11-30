Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 5,210 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 28,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,110. The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

