Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.64. 1,319,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

