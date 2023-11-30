Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.6% in the second quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 166,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,191,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 89.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 142,639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 274,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 668,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,619. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

