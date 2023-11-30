Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average of $402.35. The company has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

