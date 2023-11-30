Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.89. The company had a trading volume of 269,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.