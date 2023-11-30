Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $712.03. 200,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

