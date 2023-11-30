Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.