Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,670 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of TTM Technologies worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

