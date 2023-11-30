Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,526.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,493.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,483.23. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,278.59 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

