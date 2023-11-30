Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 124,330 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,326.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,326.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock valued at $728,884. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

