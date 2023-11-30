Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 223,140 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

