Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Select Medical worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

