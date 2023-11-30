Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3,537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 462,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

