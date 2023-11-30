Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

BGS opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.