Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MaxLinear worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE MXL opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

