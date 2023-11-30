Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MaxLinear worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE MXL opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
