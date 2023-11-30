Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

