Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Resources Connection worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 102.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RGP opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

