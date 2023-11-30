Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Premier Financial worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Premier Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.