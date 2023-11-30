Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

