Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

