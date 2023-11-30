Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 71.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.