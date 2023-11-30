Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Cass Information Systems worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASS stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $557.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

