Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,330 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

