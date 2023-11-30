Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,390 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Century Communities worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

