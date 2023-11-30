HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,052,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,387,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.93% of HP worth $2,704,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

