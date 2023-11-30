Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 315.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in FOX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 103,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

