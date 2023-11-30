Huntington National Bank Acquires 166 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after acquiring an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,061 shares of company stock worth $9,192,720. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

