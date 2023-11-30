Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 130,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.