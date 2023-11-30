Huntington National Bank Has $54,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 88.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 182.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

