Huntington National Bank Has $58,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.