Huntington National Bank Purchases 263 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 526.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

