Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

