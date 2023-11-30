Huntington National Bank Sells 384 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $187.18 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

