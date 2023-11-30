Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

