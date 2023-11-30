Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Update

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 773.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCNWF opened at 0.19 on Thursday. Hypercharge Networks has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.45.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

