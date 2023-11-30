Ibex Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. 931,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

