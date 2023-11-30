ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 257 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average is $434.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

