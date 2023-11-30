Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

