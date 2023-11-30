Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $767,949.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

