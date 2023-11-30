Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 1,914,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

