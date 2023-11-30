Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

INGR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

