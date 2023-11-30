Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 13.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 247.2% during the second quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,836 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,190 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

