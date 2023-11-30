Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 17.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $628,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,024.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 14.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $254.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

